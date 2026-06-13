How horror movie Obsession became a comedy

Last week I went to watch the horror movie Obsession, and this is how it became a comedy for me.

My cousin booked two tickets for Obsession at the Allu Cinemas in Kokapet. Generally, when it comes to movies, they say keep your expectations low. But I raised mine because Obsession was the talk of the town, and my friend specially told me, ‘Sandesh, you definitely have to watch it’.

Anyways, I entered the theatre. Also, this was my first-ever horror movie in a theatre. So I was excited to get scared at the age where generally only the future is scary.