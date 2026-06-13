Hyderabad climate clock goes awry: Heat up, dry out?

HYDERABAD: For years, Hyderabad’s weather followed a familiar pattern. Summers were hot, the monsoon brought most of the year’s rain and winters remained relatively dry. However, a 42-year analysis of meteorological data by researchers from the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, published in the Madras Agricultural Journal, suggests that this pattern is gradually changing.

Analysing rainfall, maximum and minimum temperatures, and evapotranspiration (ETo) data from 1981 to 2022, the study found a gradual decline in monsoon rainfall alongside steadily rising temperatures, trends that are raising concerns about water security, urban planning and climate resilience in the city.

The findings are particularly significant because Hyderabad depends heavily on the monsoon. On average, the city receives 736.5 mm of rainfall every year, and nearly 80% of it arrives during the southwest monsoon between June and September. Yet the data shows that these crucial seasonal rains have been declining, signalling a shift in long-established weather patterns.

Rainfall, meanwhile, is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Monthly variation ranged from 43.5% in August to as high as 269.4% in February, highlighting uneven rainfall distribution. August remained the wettest month with an average rainfall of 161.5 mm, followed by July (155.3 mm) and September (133.1 mm), while December and February received just 3.5 mm and 3.9 mm, respectively.

The biggest fluctuations were recorded outside the monsoon season. Pre-monsoon, post-monsoon and winter rainfall showed high variability, with November indicating a greater likelihood of extreme rainfall events. Researchers noted that rainfall beyond the core monsoon months is becoming increasingly erratic, with intense downpours often followed by prolonged dry spells.

Statistical analyses, including the Mann-Kendall test and Innovative Trend Analysis, also confirmed a gradual decline in monsoon rainfall.