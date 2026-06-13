Manga meets menu at YOUMEE

After the resounding success of last year’s Manga Matsuri, YOUMEE has brought back its much-loved celebration across all its pan-India locations until mid-June. Blending the brand’s signature pan-Asian culinary flair with its deep appreciation for Japanese pop culture, Manga Matsuri returns as a vibrant and immersive dining experience that extends far beyond the plate.
This year’s specially curated menu showcases an exciting mix of flavours and textures, staying true to YOUMEE’s bold yet approachable style. At the Nexus Mall, Kukatpally outlet, we began with the Torched Nigiri Sushi, where smoky salmon paired beautifully with delicately seasoned vinegared rice, before moving on to the comforting Steamed Seabass infused with ginger and spring onions.
Among the standout mains were the YOUMEE Chef’s Special Chicken, tossed with capsicum and Shaoxing wine, and the indulgent Char Siu Chicken Wings, both delivering rich, umami-forward flavours. Vegetarian diners are equally well catered to with dishes such as the Yasai Donburi, featuring seasonal vegetables served over perfectly cooked Japanese rice. The menu also includes crowd favourites like the Bacon-Chives Donburi and the Goji Berry Chicken, coated in a fiery Szechuan-style sauce.
No meal is complete without dessert, and we rounded off the experience with Mango Sticky Rice, the beloved Thai classic featuring coconut-infused sticky rice paired with fresh slices of mango. Given the season, YOUMEE has also introduced a special mango-themed beverage menu titled The Mango Affair. We sampled the Spicy Mango, an intriguing blend of mango purée, jeera, chaat masala, and Tabasco, as well as the Mango Berry Delight, a refreshing mix of frozen blueberries, mango pulp, and mango crush.
Speaking about the return of the festival, Rohit Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Lite Bite Foods, said, “Manga Matsuri has become a much-anticipated property for us, and the response last year was incredibly encouraging. With its return, we wanted to elevate both the experience and the menu while staying true to the spirit of the festival. It’s our way of celebrating not just great food, but the cultural nuances and creativity that inspire the YOUMEE brand.”
Whether you’re a long-time patron or discovering YOUMEE for the first time, Manga Matsuri offers a vibrant escape into a world where food, art, and culture come together in a uniquely engaging way.