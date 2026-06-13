Manga meets menu at YOUMEE

After the resounding success of last year’s Manga Matsuri, YOUMEE has brought back its much-loved celebration across all its pan-India locations until mid-June. Blending the brand’s signature pan-Asian culinary flair with its deep appreciation for Japanese pop culture, Manga Matsuri returns as a vibrant and immersive dining experience that extends far beyond the plate.

This year’s specially curated menu showcases an exciting mix of flavours and textures, staying true to YOUMEE’s bold yet approachable style. At the Nexus Mall, Kukatpally outlet, we began with the Torched Nigiri Sushi, where smoky salmon paired beautifully with delicately seasoned vinegared rice, before moving on to the comforting Steamed Seabass infused with ginger and spring onions.