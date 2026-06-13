'Nostalgia is the soul of Timeless': Sunitha ahead of concert

Which songs have always stayed special to you?

Not my first song, but my second song, Maagha Maasam from Egire Pavurama. After several auditions, my voice was selected. Before the recording, I was told about all the singers who had attempted it before me. For a moment, I was terrified. I wondered how I could prove myself after such big names. Eventually, I told myself that even if my voice was rejected, I would wait for another opportunity. I sang, and they finalised my voice. I still remember that tense moment, and that makes the song very special. Every song has a story. I sang Andangalena from Godavari with a temperature of 102 degrees. I was on my way to the airport when Keeravani called and asked where I was. I postponed my flight, went to the recording theatre, recorded the song, and then headed straight to the airport with my luggage. That’s why every song means something beyond the recording itself.