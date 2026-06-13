Sketching the grandeur of lost Hyderabad

A significant part of the journey involved navigating uncertainty and piecing together scattered historical references. “While thinking about the pieces, I had made up my mind that I wanted to do certain art pieces. Unfortunately, I either could not get enough information on them or they were too vaguely mentioned to be sketched. I spent about a month doing research, and it took me that long just to gather information on the Daad Mahal. After getting the descriptions, I studied the existing Qutb Shahi architecture, created a few imaginative models, and drew certain conclusions. More than the time and effort taken to make the sketches, I feel the most hectic part was gathering information from multiple resources, as each differed slightly. Once I got confirmation of the authenticity, I went ahead with the planning and execution,” Musa expresses.