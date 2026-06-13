Tracing Flavours of Deccan at Oota Hyderabad

For a city that takes immense pride in its food, Hyderabad has no shortage of restaurants celebrating regional cuisine. Yet few have approached the task with the depth of research and storytelling that defines Oota. After building a loyal following in Bengaluru for its thoughtful exploration of Karnataka’s culinary traditions, the restaurant has now arrived in Hitec City with a menu dedicated entirely to the diverse food cultures of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Designed by Shibanee+Kamal Architects and operated by Total Environment Hospitality, Oota Hyderabad goes beyond presenting familiar regional favourites. The restaurant seeks to document and preserve culinary traditions that have evolved across generations, bringing together recipes, ingredients, and techniques that are deeply rooted in the everyday lives of the people who created them.

The journey to create the menu was as ambitious as the vision itself. Over two years, Oota’s culinary team travelled more than 3,600 km across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, cooking over 500 dishes while learning from home cooks, small eateries, local bars, heritage hotels, and food historians. What emerged from this extensive exploration is a menu that reflects the many layers of the Deccan’s culinary identity — from royal Nizami influences and coastal seafood traditions to the robust flavours of Rayalaseema and the comforting dishes of Telangana households.