19-year-old gets 20 years in jail in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: A court in Nampally sentenced a 19-year-old, Gummula Nagaraju, to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The police said the victim was sexually assaulted under the false pretext of marriage. On February 25, 2019, after missing her period, the victim confirmed she was pregnant. Upon learning this, Nagaraju pressured her to undergo an abortion.

On March 2, 2019, Nagaraju forcefully took the victim out, physically and sexually assaulted her, and recorded explicit videos and photos of her and then blackmailed her.

A few days later, on March 7, 2019, he threatened her again, taking her to Necklace Road where he sexually assaulted her in the bushes. When the victim attempted to call her father, Nagaraju confiscated and deactivated her phone. On March 8, the victim managed to contact her father, after which they approached the police to file a formal complaint.

Based on the evidence, the court found Nagaraju guilty.