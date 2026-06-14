Families of three from Hyderabad trapped in Myanmar cling on to hope

HYDERABAD: Every Saturday, a handful of families across India wait beside their phones for a call that may last no more than five minutes. For the relatives of 13 Indian nationals allegedly trapped in cybercrime compounds in Myanmar, those brief conversations have become the only proof that their loved ones are still alive.

Among them are three men from Hyderabad. Their families say months of appeals to the Ministry of External Affairs, diplomatic authorities and other agencies have yielded assurances, but no rescue.

In a video message that surfaced online, the victims described the conditions they allegedly face inside the compounds. Their faces were hidden behind masks, a precaution family members say was necessary to avoid retaliation from those holding them.

For some families, hope is increasingly competing with fear.

According to relatives, 24-year-old Mir Sajjad Ali recently conveyed a chilling message to his family, warning that conditions were worsening and telling them not to expect even his body to return home if the situation continued.

Speaking to TNIE, Sajjad’s brother-in-law, Rizwan Ali, said the 24-year-old was lured to Thailand in July 2025 with the promise of a call centre job but was allegedly trafficked to Myanmar after arriving in Bangkok.