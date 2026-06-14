Forbes honour for IIIT Hyderabad student

HYDERABAD: From overcoming childhood speech difficulties to building an AI-powered platform for children with developmental disabilities, IIIT Hyderabad student Souvik Ghosh has earned a place on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list in the Social Impact category.

According to IIIT Hyderabad, Ghosh is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Cognitii, which has developed what it describes as India’s first AI and human infrastructure layer for special education. The platform helps schools, healthcare professionals and government agencies identify, support and monitor children with developmental and learning disabilities, including autism, ADHD, dyslexia and intellectual disabilities.

Founded in 2024 by Ghosh along with Jhillika Trisal and Falguni Shrivastava, Cognitii seeks to address long-standing gaps in India’s fragmented special education ecosystem. The platform offers AI-assisted screening, individualised support plans and developmental tracking tools, while ensuring that educators and clinicians remain at the centre of decision-making.

According to the company, the platform is currently being used by more than 20 schools and child development centres across India. Cognitii is also in discussions with governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other states regarding wider implementation.

The startup has raised nearly USD 150,000 from social innovation funders and has also won a global prize worth USD 100,000 for its work in the field.

Reflecting on the recognition, Ghosh said his own experiences of childhood speech difficulties and bullying inspired him to create technology for children who are often overlooked by existing systems.

With his thesis nearing completion, Ghosh said his immediate focus is on expanding Cognitii’s reach across India while continuing research into AI-driven solutions for real-world challenges.