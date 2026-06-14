Gym trainer booked for harassing female pilot in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A gym trainer has been booked for allegedly harassing a 37-year-old commercial pilot.

According to the complaint, the woman joined a gym in March 2025 and initially attended group classes. The fitness manager, Santosh Goud, would regularly interact with her and later encouraged her to attend training sessions.

She alleged that, over time, he repeatedly asked her for a one-night stand, followed her on Instagram and sent inappropriate messages. The woman further alleged that Ragini, identified as Santosh’s girlfriend, pressured her to engage in sexual activity with both of them, claiming it was Santosh’s fantasy.

Despite warning them against such behaviour, the complainant alleged that Santosh continued to follow her at the gym, in the parking area and at other locations. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 75 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is on.