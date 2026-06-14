Hyderabad poised to be health-tech hub: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday said Hyderabad is being developed into a global hub for healthcare innovation by creating an ecosystem that promotes research and innovation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on AI in Healthcare at Yashoda Hospitals in Hitec City, he said AI was transforming every aspect of human life.

Sridhar said AI has evolved from assisting in disease diagnosis to predicting health risks and enabling personalised treatment.

Sridhar said Telangana has launched the country’s first AI-based Data Exchange platform, the ‘One Bio’ initiative, and a Fund of Funds to boost research, life sciences innovation and startups. He invited innovators and startups to partner, assuring them of the state government’s support.