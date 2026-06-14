Making room for celebrations by Hyderabad's Lake View Park

HYDERABAD: With the lake on one side and the city skyline on the other, Lake View Park opposite Prasads Multiplex on Hyderabad’s Necklace Road could soon become the city’s newest event hotspot, with HMDA developing an open-air party zone for celebrations, family gatherings, corporate events and recreational activities.

The proposed facility comes as a replacement for the popular party zone that once operated inside NTR Gardens. The venue was removed after the Telangana government developed Ambedkar Square, which includes the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. The earlier party zone was rented out for birthday celebrations, family functions, meetings and other small gatherings, and witnessed strong public demand.

Drawing from that experience, HMDA has now turned its attention to Lake View Park, located a few hundred metres from the former venue. The authority has initiated measures to develop the facility at a cost of `1.19 crore. The project, which is expected to be completed within four months, will include a stage, green rooms, public convenience blocks and other supporting infrastructure.

Sources said the venue will cater to Hyderabad’s growing demand for outdoor event spaces while generating additional revenue for HMDA. The proposal comes years after the popular event venue near NTR Gardens and Rock Garden was discontinued despite receiving a positive response from the public.

Officials believe the combination of lakefront views, accessibility and upgraded infrastructure could make the venue a preferred choice for private functions and social gatherings.

According to sources, HMDA is likely to lease the facility for event management after construction, enabling the authority to generate revenue through bookings.