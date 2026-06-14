Nothing artificial about this Khammam teacher’s sincerity

HYDERABAD: At a time when many parents are increasingly opting for private schools, a government school teacher from Khammam has turned technology into a powerful tool to restore confidence in public education.
Nageswar Rao Bandi, a secondary grade teacher at Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS), Kothagudem in Khammam Urban, has harnessed AI and digital technology to transform learning and attract more students to government schools. Despite being disabled, he has adopted innovative methods rarely seen in rural government institutions.
As part of the state’s Badi Bata enrolment campaign for the 2026-27 academic year, Nageswar Rao created a series of visually engaging videos highlighting the strengths of government schools. The videos showcased free textbooks, uniforms, nutritious mid-day meals, dedicated teachers and various welfare schemes available to students.
Drawing on work he had already undertaken during the 2025-26 academic year, Nageswar Rao used AI-powered tools, free online platforms, Google applications and other digital resources to convert classroom lessons into colourful storytelling experiences featuring animation, voice narration and interactive visuals. Subjects such as Telugu, English and Environmental Science became more engaging, relatable and enjoyable for children.
Speaking to TNIE, Nageswar Rao says the initiative aimed not only to make learning joyful but also to change public perceptions about government schools.
“The idea was to make learning enjoyable and help parents realise that government schools are also changing with the times. Along with videos showcasing school facilities, we shared subject-based AI-generated content created during the previous academic year,” he adds.
The videos were widely circulated through WhatsApp groups and mobile phones, reaching thousands of parents in nearby villages. According to Nageswar Rao, families who had earlier overlooked government schools began visiting the campus and enquiring about admissions after watching the content.
While the enrolment drive is still underway, the impact is already visible. The school, which had a strength of 82 students during the previous academic year, has now crossed the 100-student mark.
Nageswar Rao acknowledged that challenges such as transportation in remote habitations, migration of families and long-standing misconceptions about government education continue to affect enrolment in rural areas. However, he believes innovation can help bridge part of that gap.
“Technology cannot solve every problem, but it can connect people, inspire children and make education more accessible,” he adds.