Nothing artificial about this Khammam teacher’s sincerity

HYDERABAD: At a time when many parents are increasingly opting for private schools, a government school teacher from Khammam has turned technology into a powerful tool to restore confidence in public education.

Nageswar Rao Bandi, a secondary grade teacher at Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS), Kothagudem in Khammam Urban, has harnessed AI and digital technology to transform learning and attract more students to government schools. Despite being disabled, he has adopted innovative methods rarely seen in rural government institutions.

As part of the state’s Badi Bata enrolment campaign for the 2026-27 academic year, Nageswar Rao created a series of visually engaging videos highlighting the strengths of government schools. The videos showcased free textbooks, uniforms, nutritious mid-day meals, dedicated teachers and various welfare schemes available to students.

Drawing on work he had already undertaken during the 2025-26 academic year, Nageswar Rao used AI-powered tools, free online platforms, Google applications and other digital resources to convert classroom lessons into colourful storytelling experiences featuring animation, voice narration and interactive visuals. Subjects such as Telugu, English and Environmental Science became more engaging, relatable and enjoyable for children.

Speaking to TNIE, Nageswar Rao says the initiative aimed not only to make learning joyful but also to change public perceptions about government schools.