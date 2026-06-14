Tourism, conservation in focus for six lakes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TGTDC) has initiated plans to prepare Detailed Development Plans (DDPs) for six major lakes within the HMDA limits to transform them into sustainable tourism destinations while ensuring ecological conservation.

The six lakes identified for development are Ameenpur Lake, Fox Sagar, Amber Cheruvu, Saroornagar Lake, Kapra Lake and Nacharam Lake. The project seeks to balance tourism promotion with lake protection norms, public amenities and urban infrastructure in coordination with HMDA and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The initiative aligns with broader urban water conservation efforts in Telangana and aims to position Hyderabad’s water bodies as destinations for eco-tourism, adventure tourism and community-based tourism rather than merely recreational spaces.

TGTDC will appoint consultants to prepare 20-year development plans for the six lakes, covering zoning, lakefront infrastructure, beautification, tourist facilities and water-based recreation.

The plans will also explore eco-tourism opportunities, green mobility, thematic trails, visitor services, branding and supporting infrastructure.

Sources said the scope of work includes reconnaissance surveys of all six water bodies and collection of data related to land use, tourism and environmental conditions. Stakeholder consultations will be held with TGTDC, HMDA, HYDRAA, GHMC, municipal authorities and local stakeholders.

The consultant will assess tourism potential, infrastructure, visitor feedback and key constraints, while ensuring ecological safeguards, sewage diversion and buffer zone protection are integrated into the plans. The `30 lakh assignment is to be completed within three months of signing the agreement.