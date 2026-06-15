Inflows begin into Hyderabad twin reservoirs as monsoon activity intensifies

HYDERABAD: Following rainfall in the upper catchments, water has started flowing into Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, prompting Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to step up monitoring and preparedness measures.

Himayatsagar recorded an inflow of 800 cusecs on Sunday morning, while inflows into Osmansagar have also begun, marking the onset of a crucial phase in the city’s monsoon management.

The water board said water levels and inflow volumes are being monitored round the clock and that appropriate measures will be taken depending on the evolving situation. It stressed that public safety remains its top priority.

As of 9 am on Sunday, Himayatsagar’s water level stood at 1,760.60 feet against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet. The reservoir was holding 2.110 tmcft of water against its total capacity of 2.521 tmcft and receiving inflows of 800 cusecs.

Osmansagar’s water level was recorded at 1,784.30 feet against its FTL of 1,790 feet. It held 2.493 tmcft of water against its full capacity of 3.518 tmcft. There were no outflows from either reservoir and all gates remained closed.

Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, has 15 crest gates, while Himayatsagar has 17 crest gates.

Amid prevailing monsoon conditions, HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy visited Himayatsagar on Sunday to review flood preparedness and directed officials to remain on alert and coordinate with the Revenue, Police and Municipal departments.

The water board officials said inflows are being monitored round the clock and appealed to downstream residents and agencies to remain vigilant. Any decision on opening reservoir gates or releasing water will be communicated through official announcements.