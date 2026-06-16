Casting agent booked over sexual harassment, payment dispute

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old actor has lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police against a casting director, alleging non-payment of remuneration, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

According to police, the complainant, who has been working in the film industry for over 15 years, was approached by a casting artist identified as Prasad in October 2025 for a role in the film Akasham Lo Oka Tara. She agreed to play the role of the lead woman character’s friend and completed the shooting schedule between October and December 2025.

The actor stated that she was promised remuneration of `90,000 and also incurred cab expenses of `38,000 during the shoot. However, despite repeated requests, Prasad allegedly failed to clear the dues and continued postponing payment.

She further alleged that on February 18, Prasad asked her to meet him on the pretext of settling the pending payment. Instead, he allegedly asked her to get into his car, misbehaved with her and pressured her to comply with his demands in exchange for better opportunities in the film industry. She claimed she managed to leave the spot safely.

The complainant also alleged that Prasad threatened to kill her and her mother if they continued bringing up the matter. Based on the complaint, Banjara Hills police registered a case under Sections 75, 79 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is under way.