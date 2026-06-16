Covered drains worsening urban flooding in Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Cement slabs constructed over stormwater drains have emerged as a major cause of urban flooding in Greater Hyderabad, as they hinder regular desilting and maintenance, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath observed during inspections in flood-prone areas including Jubilee Gardens in Kondapur, Shamshabad, Attapur and Ramdev Baba Nagar.
Officials informed the commissioner that access openings at intervals of three metres would facilitate desilting and prevent blockages. However, many drains have been completely covered with slabs, resulting in accumulation of garbage and silt and obstructing the natural flow of rainwater.
At Jubilee Gardens, rainwater from Botanical Gardens, Sri Ram Nagar and the Kondapur Police Battalion area is meant to flow into Mundi Kunta and then Mulkatwa Lake. Heavy siltation and blocked channels, however, led to flooding in the locality.
HYDRAA has been undertaking desilting works in the area since Saturday after removing slabs covering drains. Officials found that a drain near Meenakshi Apartments had narrowed from its intended width of 2.15 metres to 1.5 metres, while pipelines laid inside the drain further restricted flow.
Similar conditions were observed in Shamshabad, Attapur and Ramdev Baba Nagar. At Ramdev Baba Nagar, poorly designed inlets have prevented rainwater from reaching Oora Kunta, causing stagnation on the Shamshabad Airport Road. Near Pillar No. 265 of the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, clogged inlets leading to Mir Alam Lake were also found to be contributing to waterlogging.
Ranganath directed officials to remove slabs where necessary and replace them with grills featuring removable sections at three-metre intervals to facilitate periodic maintenance.
HYDRAA GETS NOD TO PROCURE 140 VEHICLES
The state government has permitted HYDRAA to procure 140 vehicles and disaster-response equipment in the second phase to strengthen rescue and emergency operations. The approved procurement includes 21 DRF trucks, two Innova Hycross vehicles, one Innova, 54 Scorpios for field teams, two troop carrier vans, two buses, 37 motorcycles and 21 sets of disaster-response equipment. The expenditure will be met from the 2026-27 budget. HYDRAA said the vehicles and equipment sanctioned in the first phase have already been procured. It said its existing fleet is inadequate due to expansion of its jurisdiction and the increase in Disaster Response Force teams and Asset Protection Zones.
MINISTER ALERTS OFFICIALS ON SEASONAL DISEASES
Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday reviewed the state’s preparedness for seasonal diseases and public health emergencies. Officials briefed the minister on the current status of seasonal illnesses, district-wise case reports, availability of medicines and diagnostic kits, mosquito-control measures, fever surveys, and awareness campaigns being undertaken across the state. He instructed all government hospitals to remain fully equipped with essential medicines, diagnostic kits, ORS, platelet supplies, adequate medical personnel and emergency services.
GHMC LAUNCHES MONSOON SANITATION DRIVE
The GHMC has launched a 12-day special monsoon sanitation drive across the city to improve cleanliness during the rainy season. The campaign will continue until June 25. The drive aims to achieve 100% cleanliness by clearing accumulated waste from all 150 wards. It will be implemented in five phases, covering 30 wards in each phase. Special sanitation activities will be carried out daily from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm without affecting routine services.
CYBERABAD CP REVIEWS RAIN PREPAREDNESS
Cyberabad police commissioner M Ramesh on Monday reviewed preparedness measures to tackle rain-related challenges, including waterlogging, traffic congestion and fallen trees. The CP reviewed the status of waterlogging-prone locations police station-wise and discussed preventive measures to minimise disruptions during heavy rainfall. He directed officials to take proactive steps in vulnerable areas and coordinate closely with civic and other departments to ensure swift resolution of issues.