Covered drains worsening urban flooding in Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Cement slabs constructed over stormwater drains have emerged as a major cause of urban flooding in Greater Hyderabad, as they hinder regular desilting and maintenance, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath observed during inspections in flood-prone areas including Jubilee Gardens in Kondapur, Shamshabad, Attapur and Ramdev Baba Nagar.

Officials informed the commissioner that access openings at intervals of three metres would facilitate desilting and prevent blockages. However, many drains have been completely covered with slabs, resulting in accumulation of garbage and silt and obstructing the natural flow of rainwater.

At Jubilee Gardens, rainwater from Botanical Gardens, Sri Ram Nagar and the Kondapur Police Battalion area is meant to flow into Mundi Kunta and then Mulkatwa Lake. Heavy siltation and blocked channels, however, led to flooding in the locality.

HYDRAA has been undertaking desilting works in the area since Saturday after removing slabs covering drains. Officials found that a drain near Meenakshi Apartments had narrowed from its intended width of 2.15 metres to 1.5 metres, while pipelines laid inside the drain further restricted flow.

Similar conditions were observed in Shamshabad, Attapur and Ramdev Baba Nagar. At Ramdev Baba Nagar, poorly designed inlets have prevented rainwater from reaching Oora Kunta, causing stagnation on the Shamshabad Airport Road. Near Pillar No. 265 of the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, clogged inlets leading to Mir Alam Lake were also found to be contributing to waterlogging.

Ranganath directed officials to remove slabs where necessary and replace them with grills featuring removable sections at three-metre intervals to facilitate periodic maintenance.