Rugby Premier League: Rahul All In for Rugby

Rahul believes successful sports leagues are built on four key pillars. The first is that the sport must be team-based. “The essence of a league is fan loyalty. Fans don’t just support players; they support teams, cultures and identities. That’s why leagues thrive,” he adds. The second is excitement. “In Rugby Sevens, there is a score every 60 to 90 seconds. Between those moments, it’s fast, physical and relentless. There is never a dull moment,” shares Rahul. The third is accessibility. “It’s very easy to understand. Run across the line with the ball and score. If somebody stops you, get around them. That’s the beauty of it,” he adds. The fourth, and perhaps most important factor, is quality. “Why would people watch if they can switch channels and see better players elsewhere? We had to ensure that the world’s best players came here,” he mentions. That commitment has brought global rugby stars such as Luciano Gonzalez, Manu Moreno, Henry Hutchinson and Regan Ware to the league. Convincing elite international players to participate in a league based in a country not traditionally associated with rugby required careful planning. Beyond competitive contracts, Rahul focused on another crucial factor - coaching. “When I met players, one of the first questions they asked was, ‘Who are the coaches?’ Elite athletes want to know who they’ll be learning from,” he says. To answer that question, Rugby India secured some of the most respected coaches in the global Rugby Sevens circuit before approaching players. “Once they heard the names, they realised we were serious. That’s when many of them decided to come,” he adds.

One of the most significant developments this season is the launch of the women’s edition of the Rugby Premier League. “We’re very proud of it. Many major sporting leagues took ten years or more to launch women’s competitions. We’ve done it in our second year,” he notes. He believes the exposure and competition will accelerate the growth of women’s rugby in India. Rahul’s ambitions extend well beyond the current season. Over the next decade, he hopes India’s women’s rugby team will become one of the top two sides in Asia, while the men’s team enters the continent’s top five. Olympic qualification is another major target. “We want the women at the Olympics in 2032 and the men in 2036. In 20 years, India should be sitting at the top table of rugby-playing countries,” he shares enthusiastically.