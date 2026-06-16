Turning plastic into purpose: Upcycle for the Ocean inspires creativity

Using a single plastic bottle, the duo created a planter and a bird feeder, proving how everyday waste can be reimagined into something useful. Around them, other participants experimented with pen stands, lanterns and bracelets, each project carrying its own personality.

For Dharna, the workshop offered more than a creative outlet. It also left her with practical ideas for reducing waste at home. “I think it was very relaxing, and the whole aesthetic was good, with the music and overall atmosphere creating a very good experience,” she expressed.

The workshop was conducted in collaboration with The Creative Social, a community that focuses on wellness-centred experiences. Founder Aishwarya Varma said the aim was to encourage people to look at plastic differently and understand its impact on the environment. “The theme is Save the Ocean and Say No to Plastic, and we immediately took up this opportunity at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre to create beautiful crafts with plastic bottles. We made something useful so that people do not throw them away just like that, but instead make them more meaningful while also using plastic mindfully and responsibly,” she explained.