Turning plastic into purpose: Upcycle for the Ocean inspires creativity

Not every plastic bottle ends its journey in a recycling bin. Some become lanterns, some turn into planters, and some find a second life as colourful pieces of art. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, discarded bottles were given exactly that chance as children and adults gathered for Upcycle for the Ocean. This World Ocean Day initiative blended creativity with a quiet environmental message.
The room buzzed with excitement as participants settled around tables scattered with paints, brushes, wires and plastic bottles waiting to be transformed. Young children carefully painted bright patterns onto their creations while adults leaned into the activity with equal enthusiasm, rediscovering a hobby many had left behind years ago. There was laughter, concentration and the occasional exchange of ideas as strangers admired one another’s work and shared tips on colours and designs.
Soft music drifted through the venue, adding to the relaxed atmosphere. What could have been a simple craft session felt more like a collective pause from everyday routines. Phones were set aside, conversations slowed down, and attention shifted to creating something by hand.
Among those enjoying the experience were Dharna Kachroo and Vamsi Krishna, who found themselves transported back to their school days. “It was very relaxing, as the overall ambience and music were soothing. It brought back the feeling of going back to school after so many years in the corporate world, which made the experience even more soothing and fun,” said Vamsi.
Using a single plastic bottle, the duo created a planter and a bird feeder, proving how everyday waste can be reimagined into something useful. Around them, other participants experimented with pen stands, lanterns and bracelets, each project carrying its own personality.
For Dharna, the workshop offered more than a creative outlet. It also left her with practical ideas for reducing waste at home. “I think it was very relaxing, and the whole aesthetic was good, with the music and overall atmosphere creating a very good experience,” she expressed.
The workshop was conducted in collaboration with The Creative Social, a community that focuses on wellness-centred experiences. Founder Aishwarya Varma said the aim was to encourage people to look at plastic differently and understand its impact on the environment. “The theme is Save the Ocean and Say No to Plastic, and we immediately took up this opportunity at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre to create beautiful crafts with plastic bottles. We made something useful so that people do not throw them away just like that, but instead make them more meaningful while also using plastic mindfully and responsibly,” she explained.
As the evening drew to a close and guests gathered over high tea, tables were filled with colourful creations that only hours earlier had been discarded bottles. The workshop may have lasted just an evening, but its message was simple and lasting: protecting the ocean does not always require grand gestures. Sometimes, it begins with a little imagination and the decision to give something old a new purpose.