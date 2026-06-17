Beyond the drop: The emotional power of Bollytech

That balance, as it turns out, is exactly what Bollytech thrives on. His sets are as well known for emotional highs as they are for drops, and certain tracks take on a life of their own in front of a live crowd. “Tracks that people have grown up with always create magic live. When thousands of people sing together, it stops feeling like a DJ set and becomes a shared memory. My track Kaho Na Kaho with a mashup of Black Dress by Anyma always hits differently in Hyderabad,” he reflects.