Colour, emotion and the craft of cinematography

Sathi Leelavathi immediately stands out for its bright and cheerful visuals. Asked about the visual mood he wanted to create, Binendra explains that the film’s emotional tone guided every creative choice. “The movie is a family entertainer and a feel-good story that all audiences can enjoy, even though the storyline has serious elements. I aimed for a mood inspired by Romantic K-dramas, with visuals that are beautiful, colourful and uplifting. In scenes with multiple character interactions, I made the colours pop to keep things lively, while adapting the lighting to the emotional journey of the characters so every frame felt alive and never dull,” he shares.