Criminal cases filed against 12 Osmania Medical College students over alleged ragging incident

HYDERABAD: A ragging incident allegedly involving first-year BDS students staying at the Osmania Medical College (OMC) Koti has led to criminal cases against 12 senior students and disciplinary action by the college administration on Wednesday.

According to the Sultan Bazar police, the incident came to light after allegations surfaced that first-year students of Government Dental College, who are currently accommodated in the OMC hostel, were subjected to harassment by senior students.

Based on a complaint lodged by Government Dental College Principal Sanjeev Singh Yadav, police registered a case against 12 final-year BDS students under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. Officials said the accused students have been counselled and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the college administration suspended six final-year BDS students for six months for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Police said they are examining whether more students were involved and are recording statements from those concerned as part of a detailed inquiry. The incident has sparked concern over student safety and adherence to anti-ragging norms in educational institutions.

Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.