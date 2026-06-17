Danish Pandor: Attention comes and goes. The work stays

At a time when his screen career is soaring, Danish Pandor is making headlines somewhere unexpected: the runway. The actor, who has been winning praise for Dhurandhar, recently took centre stage in London as the showstopper for Satya Paul’s first-ever menswear collection, Satya Man. For many, it was a fashion moment. For Danish, it was something far more personal. In an exclusive chat with CE, he opens up about the road that brought him here and where he hopes it leads next.
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What excited you most about saying yes to this collaboration?
Honestly, it felt like coming full circle. A lot of people know me as an actor today, but I actually started my career as a model. The runway was my first stage before the camera became one. So when Satya Paul approached me to be the showstopper for the launch of Satya Man in London, it didn’t feel like I was stepping into something new. It felt like I was reconnecting with where it all began. Being part of the brand’s first menswear chapter made it even more special.
How do you approach expressing yourself through fashion?
I’ve never been someone who follows trends blindly. For me, fashion is about being comfortable in your own skin. As an actor, I’m constantly becoming someone else for a role, but fashion is one space where I get to be completely myself. Some days that means a classic look, while on others I might experiment a little more. It really depends on the mood and the moment.
What does it mean to be associated with a label that’s opening a new chapter in its legacy?
It’s exciting because you’re witnessing history in a way. Satya Paul is a name we’ve all grown up seeing and admiring. To be trusted with representing their first menswear collection on a global platform is something I genuinely don’t take lightly. Years from now, when people look back at where Satya Man started, I’ll always be able to say I was part of that beautiful journey.
How do you think men’s fashion has evolved, and where do you see yourself within that conversation?
I think men today are far less afraid of expressing themselves. Earlier, fashion for men was often about fitting in. Now it’s about standing out while still being authentic. Personally, I’ve always liked wearing things that I’m completely comfortable in, but I also enjoy seeing how modern menswear is becoming more fluid, expressive and confident.
What is something this collaboration might help people discover about Danish Pandor beyond the actor?
Probably that I’m much more relaxed than some of the intense characters I’ve played. People often associate you with your on-screen persona, but off-screen I’m someone who enjoys very simple things — good conversations, travelling, spending time with family and friends, and experiences that help me grow as a person. This collaboration might show a side of me that’s a little more personal and creative.
Have you noticed any surprising similarities between performing for a camera and commanding a runway?
People think they are completely different, but both require presence. Acting and modelling are performances, though the way you communicate in each is very different. On a runway, you don’t have dialogues, and in front of the camera some of the most powerful moments happen without words too. In both cases, you’re telling a story through body language, confidence and emotion.
Looking back, what do you think made Uzair Baloch so memorable?
That’s a difficult one because audiences ultimately decide that. But if I had to guess, I’d say people respond to honesty. I never approached the character thinking about how people would react. I just focused on making him as truthful as possible. The love that followed was overwhelming and incredibly humbling. I’m eternally grateful to everyone who connected with him.
How do you navigate the sudden visibility while staying focused on the craft that got you here in the first place?
Honestly, I’ve been around long enough to know that attention comes and goes. What stays is the work. The excitement is wonderful and I’m grateful for it, but at the end of the day I still have to show up, prepare, learn and become better at what I do. That’s what keeps me grounded. The love doesn’t just come — you have to earn it. I just want to keep earning it.
What’s more on the plate?
There are a couple of things in the pipeline right now that I can’t speak about yet, but we’ll definitely talk when the time comes. For now, Mein Wapas Aaunga which released recently where I have a special appearance. There’s a certain magic that comes with Imtiaz Ali sir’s work. Apart from that, I’m just enjoying this phase and trying to make the most of every opportunity that comes my way.