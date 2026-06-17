Danish Pandor: Attention comes and goes. The work stays

Excerpts

What excited you most about saying yes to this collaboration?

Honestly, it felt like coming full circle. A lot of people know me as an actor today, but I actually started my career as a model. The runway was my first stage before the camera became one. So when Satya Paul approached me to be the showstopper for the launch of Satya Man in London, it didn’t feel like I was stepping into something new. It felt like I was reconnecting with where it all began. Being part of the brand’s first menswear chapter made it even more special.