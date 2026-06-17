Genetics can influence kidney cancer risk

Understanding genetic risk can also influence both detection and treatment. “Identifying a genetic mutation can be highly beneficial. It helps doctors monitor high-risk individuals more closely, enabling earlier detection when treatment is most effective. Genetic information can also guide personalised treatment strategies, improve outcomes, and allow family members to undergo screening and preventive surveillance before symptoms develop,” notes Dr Sravan. Echoing this, Dr Rajesh notes, “This is where genetics can make a major difference. If a person knows they carry a risk gene, they can undergo regular imaging, such as an ultrasound or an MRI, to detect cancer early. Early kidney cancers are often highly curable. Genetic information also helps doctors choose the right treatment, including targeted therapies and immunotherapy, improving precision and outcomes.”