Genetics can influence kidney cancer risk

Kidney cancer is often associated with lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity and high blood pressure. However, doctors say that genetics can also play an important role in determining who may be at risk. As World Kidney Cancer Day is observed on June 18, experts highlight why understanding family history and inherited risk factors can help detect the disease earlier and improve outcomes.
Explaining the role of inherited risk, Dr Sravan Kumar Dubasi, consultant medical oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, says genetics cannot be overlooked when assessing kidney cancer risk. “While lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity and high blood pressure play a major role, genetics also significantly influence kidney cancer risk. Around 5 to 10 percent of cases are linked to inherited genetic syndromes. Individuals with a strong family history should undergo regular screening and adopt preventive lifestyle measures,” says Dr Sravan.
Sharing how common hereditary kidney cancers are, Dr Rajesh Bollam, senior consultant medical oncologist and hemato-oncologist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, points out that most cases are not inherited. “Most kidney cancers are sporadic, meaning they happen due to ageing, lifestyle, or random mutations. However, about 3 to 8 percent of kidney cancers are hereditary, caused by inherited gene mutations. Common genetic syndromes include Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome, Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome, and Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer. These inherited forms often present earlier and may affect both kidneys,” explains Dr Rajesh.
Doctors stress that a family’s medical history can provide important clues about inherited risk. Highlighting some warning signs, Dr Sravan notes, “Warning signs include multiple family members diagnosed with kidney cancer, especially at a young age, cases occurring across generations, or relatives with bilateral or recurrent kidney tumours.”
Adding to this, Dr Rajesh explains what patterns should raise concern. “Two or more close relatives with kidney cancer, diagnosis at a young age (below 45 to 50 years), bilateral kidney tumours or multiple tumours in the same kidney, and a family history of unusual associated conditions like retinal tumours, pancreatic cysts, spontaneous pneumothorax, skin lesions, or fibroids. These clues may point to an inherited cancer syndrome and should not be ignored,” narrates Dr Rajesh.
The question of who should undergo genetic testing is becoming increasingly important as testing becomes more accessible. “Genetic testing should be considered for individuals diagnosed with kidney cancer at a young age, those with multiple kidney tumours, bilateral disease, or a strong family history of kidney cancer,” highlights Dr Sravan.
Understanding genetic risk can also influence both detection and treatment. “Identifying a genetic mutation can be highly beneficial. It helps doctors monitor high-risk individuals more closely, enabling earlier detection when treatment is most effective. Genetic information can also guide personalised treatment strategies, improve outcomes, and allow family members to undergo screening and preventive surveillance before symptoms develop,” notes Dr Sravan. Echoing this, Dr Rajesh notes, “This is where genetics can make a major difference. If a person knows they carry a risk gene, they can undergo regular imaging, such as an ultrasound or an MRI, to detect cancer early. Early kidney cancers are often highly curable. Genetic information also helps doctors choose the right treatment, including targeted therapies and immunotherapy, improving precision and outcomes.”
Doctors also caution against common misconceptions. “One myth is that kidney cancer is always inherited, because most cases are not. Another myth is that if no one in the family has had it, there is no risk. Genetic testing does not mean someone will definitely develop cancer; it only helps identify higher-risk individuals,” acknowledges Dr Rajesh.