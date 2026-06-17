World Sickle Cell Day: Protect your vision

To understand why the eyes become vulnerable, it helps to begin with the disease itself and the changes it causes inside the body. “Sickle cell disease affects the eyes because sickling of red blood cells and obstruction of tiny blood arteries affect the retinal blood vessels, leading to disrupted retinal blood flow. This can cause oxygen deprivation, aberrant blood vessel growth, haemorrhage, and scarring that may harm vision,” explains Dr Ganesh Jaishetwar, consultant haematologist, haematologist-oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician at Yashoda Hospitals.