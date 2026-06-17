World’s first bed that thinks for you

What finally gave him that direction was a diagnosis: a disc bulge at L4-L5 in the lower spine.

“A healthy spine has a slight S-curve,” Teja explains adding, “Mine had flattened out in the centre. Between each pair of spinal bones sits a jelly-like disc that acts as a shock absorber. When your spine straightens too much, that material starts protruding outward and presses on the nerve — that’s what causes a disc slip or lower back pain.”