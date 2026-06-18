A tapestry of Kashmir’s living heritage

Tell us about your passion for this craft.

I have been associated with this work for the past three years. Professionally, this was never my field, but it has always been my passion. I completed my Master’s in Education, but my connection to handicrafts began much earlier because my mother and aunt were deeply involved in the sector. My mother worked as a field officer and often visited various handicraft centres, and through her, I developed an early appreciation for the art. After marrying a Hyderabadi, I moved here and have been living in Hyderabad for the past 20 years. I worked as a school principal before deciding to pursue this passion. When we explored the opportunities at Shilparamam, we felt it would be the perfect place to showcase traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship.

Three years ago, we established our store here and began promoting traditional art forms, particularly Kani shawls. The Kani loom is a centuries-old weaving technique that dates back to the 15th century. It is believed that Persian influences introduced during the reign of Kashmiri rulers helped shape this art form. During the Mughal era, these exquisite shawls were often exchanged as royal gifts. Persian artisans brought their skills to Kashmir, where local craftsmen gradually adapted and perfected the technique.

Today, with technology-driven manufacturing becoming more common, traditional crafts face challenges. About eight months ago, we took a significant step by setting up an authentic Kani loom at our store and demonstrating the weaving process using genuine Pashmina.