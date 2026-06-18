Abyom SpaceTech fires up India’s first fully indigenous reusable rocket engine

India’s space revolution just hit a new frontier — and this time, every bolt, every byte, and every breakthrough belongs entirely to an Indian team. That team is Abyom SpaceTech & Defence and their latest achievement is rewriting what’s possible for indigenous space technology.

Abyom, founded by Jainul Abedin, has successfully completed India’s first reusable liquid rocket engine qualification test campaign developed entirely in-house — a historic achievement conducted at the company’s own Commercial Test Facility (CTF). From engine systems and control architecture to instrumentation and data acquisition, not a single element was imported or outsourced. The result is a proprietary, end-to-end propulsion testing ecosystem that is as much a strategic asset as it is a technological triumph.

The campaign marks a defining step toward Abyom’s Flight Ready Cryogenic Engine (FRE) and HOPE VTVL reusable rocket programme, placing the company firmly among a new generation of indigenous launch innovators building for both civil and strategic applications. Already, the CTF has welcomed academic powerhouses — BITS Pilani, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay — as external testing partners, signalling its evolution into a modular propulsion-testing hub for India’s growing private space ecosystem. In conversation with CE, Jainul takes us through the milestone, the challenges, and what comes next.