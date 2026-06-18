Abyom SpaceTech fires up India’s first fully indigenous reusable rocket engine

India’s space revolution just hit a new frontier — and this time, every bolt, every byte, and every breakthrough belongs entirely to an Indian team. That team is Abyom SpaceTech & Defence and their latest achievement is rewriting what’s possible for indigenous space technology.
Abyom, founded by Jainul Abedin, has successfully completed India’s first reusable liquid rocket engine qualification test campaign developed entirely in-house — a historic achievement conducted at the company’s own Commercial Test Facility (CTF). From engine systems and control architecture to instrumentation and data acquisition, not a single element was imported or outsourced. The result is a proprietary, end-to-end propulsion testing ecosystem that is as much a strategic asset as it is a technological triumph.
The campaign marks a defining step toward Abyom’s Flight Ready Cryogenic Engine (FRE) and HOPE VTVL reusable rocket programme, placing the company firmly among a new generation of indigenous launch innovators building for both civil and strategic applications. Already, the CTF has welcomed academic powerhouses — BITS Pilani, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay — as external testing partners, signalling its evolution into a modular propulsion-testing hub for India’s growing private space ecosystem. In conversation with CE, Jainul takes us through the milestone, the challenges, and what comes next.
Excerpts
A reusable liquid rocket engine qualification test is a major milestone. What were the key parameters you were looking to validate during this campaign, and what did success look like for your team?
This campaign was about validating much more than just an engine. We wanted to verify the integrated performance of the propulsion system, injection mechanism, ignition sequence, control systems, instrumentation, and ground support infrastructure working together as a single ecosystem. Success for us meant demonstrating stable combustion, reliable ignition, predictable performance, and seamless operation of all supporting systems. Most importantly, it was about proving that the technologies we have been developing over the last few years can work together under real operating conditions with best performance.
What were some technical challenges you had to overcome before reaching this stage?
The biggest challenge was infrastructure. Unlike software, rocket development requires specialised facilities, testing systems, safety mechanisms, and highly reliable hardware. Building an engine is difficult, but building the ecosystem required to repeatedly test and improve that engine is even harder. We had to develop propulsion systems, control electronics, data acquisition systems, and testing infrastructure simultaneously — with limited resources and at under 1/10th the cost. Every challenge taught us something valuable and helped strengthen our technology.
You developed not just the engine, but also the control systems, instrumentation, and testing infrastructure entirely in-house. Why was it important for Abyom to own the entire testing ecosystem rather than rely on external facilities?
For a company building reusable launch technologies with dual-use defence applications, speed of innovation is critical. Owning the entire testing ecosystem allows us to iterate faster, validate ideas quickly, and maintain complete control over our intellectual property and data. It also reduces dependence on limited external facilities and creates long-term infrastructure that can support future programmes. We believe India’s private space ecosystem needs more indigenous testing capabilities — and we wanted to contribute to building that foundation. That’s why we established India’s first premier commercial rocket engine testing facility and completed our first pilot programme with IIT Bombay.
How does the data generated from this test campaign bring you closer to the Flight Ready Cryogenic Engine (FRE) and the HOPE VTVL reusable rocket programme?
Every engine test generates a massive amount of data about combustion behaviour, thermal performance, system response, reliability, and operational margins. This data helps us refine future engine designs, improve control systems, and understand how propulsion systems behave under real conditions. The lessons learned from BSE-I & BSE-II directly feed into the development of our Flight Ready Cryogenic Engine and the HOPE reusable rocket programme.
Was there a particular test parameter or performance metric that you were most anxious about before the campaign began?
In rocket engineering, reliability is everything. We were particularly focused on ensuring stable combustion and smooth integration between the engine, ignition system, and control architecture. While we had confidence in our design, every major test brings an element of uncertainty — because real-world conditions can reveal things simulations cannot. Fortunately, the campaign validated many of our expectations.
Unlike many startups that rely on external facilities, Abyom conducted the tests at its own Commercial Test Facility. How did having complete control over the testing ecosystem influence the outcome?
It made a significant difference. Because the facility, instrumentation, control systems, and procedures were developed internally, our team could make rapid adjustments and respond quickly to insights from previous tests. This flexibility accelerated our development cycle and helped us conduct a large number of tests efficiently. It also demonstrated that India can build private propulsion infrastructure capable of supporting advanced space technologies.
India’s private space ecosystem is growing rapidly. Where do you see reusable launch technology fitting into the country’s long-term space ambitions?
Reusability is likely to play a defining role in the future of space transportation. Just as reusable aircraft transformed aviation, reusable rockets have the potential to dramatically reduce launch costs and increase access to space. As India expands its ambitions in satellite deployment, space infrastructure, deep-space missions, and strategic applications, reusable launch systems will become increasingly important. We see this as one of the key technologies shaping the next generation of India’s space economy.
How many iterations, failures, or redesigns did it take before reaching this stage, and what was the biggest lesson from that process?
Innovation is rarely a straight line. Over the course of our development journey, we went through 100 plus design iterations, test campaigns, and refinements. Every test — whether fully successful or not — provided valuable insights. The biggest lesson has been that consistency and disciplined engineering matter more than speed. Real progress comes from continuously learning, improving, and validating every step.
How many years of work were validated in the few moments that this engine was under test?
Those few seconds represented nearly a decade of personal passion for space, and three years of focused research, development, infrastructure creation, and engineering effort. For our team, the test was not just a technical milestone — it was the culmination of years of learning, persistence, and belief in the vision of building advanced space and dual-use technologies from India.
Did the engine perform exactly as expected, or did it reveal something your team hadn’t anticipated?
Every test teaches us something new. While the overall performance aligned well with our expectations, the data generated always provides deeper insights into system behaviour and opportunities for optimisation. That is the purpose of qualification testing — to validate assumptions while uncovering areas for further improvement before moving toward flight-ready systems.
How important has the support of institutions like BITS Pilani, ISRO, IIT Madras, and others been in helping Abyom move from concept to qualification testing?
Their support has been extremely valuable. Deep-tech ventures require not only funding but also access to infrastructure, mentorship, technical guidance, and an innovation-friendly environment. Institutions such as BITS Pilani, IIT Madras, government agencies, and industry partners have played an important role in helping us move from an idea to real hardware and successful qualification testing.
The engine has now proven itself on the test stand. What does it still need to prove to you?
Ground testing is only one part of the journey. The next step is to demonstrate performance in increasingly complex operational environments and eventually integrate the propulsion system into a reusable flight vehicle. Ultimately, the engine must prove that it can support reliable, repeatable, and economically viable reusable flight operations.
What’s more on the plate?
Our immediate priorities are advancing the Flight Ready Cryogenic Engine programme, securing our next round of investment, conducting demonstrations under our HOPE reusable rocket initiative, expanding our Commercial Test Facility capabilities, and accelerating strategic partnerships. Our long-term vision is to build sovereign, reusable, and cost-efficient launch infrastructure from India — serving both civil and strategic applications.
Why This Milestone Matters?
➢ Enables low-cost reusable launches
➢ Supports dual-use defence applications
➢ Reduces dependency on foreign propulsion technologies
➢ Builds foundation for India’s future orbital and suborbital missions