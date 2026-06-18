Double roles, double trouble: Abhinav teases Save The Tigers 3

One of your dreams came true when you got to work with Chiranjeevi. What was that experience like?

Honestly, I can’t put it into words. Working with Chiranjeevi sir in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was something I never even allowed myself to dream about because it felt beyond my reach. When director Anil Ravipudi called me last year and asked me to come to his office, I had no idea what it was about. When he told me he wanted me for a role alongside Chiranjeevi sir, I was completely shocked. It felt unreal. Working with Anil sir itself was a wonderful experience, but sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi garu was something extraordinary. To me, he’s simply limitless. He’s achieved everything an actor can aspire to. What amazed me most was his humility. Despite being a superstar, he interacted with everyone like a friend. He was generous with his suggestions and inputs and made everyone around him feel comfortable. For the first week, I kept pinching myself to make sure it was actually happening. It was also inspiring to witness his professionalism firsthand. We often hear about his discipline, punctuality, and commitment to being a producer’s actor, but seeing it in action was truly eye-opening.