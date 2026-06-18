GHMC chief Karnan reviews electoral rolls revision process in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan on Wednesday held a review meeting with representatives of recognised political parties on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The commissioner explained that voters who do not submit enumeration forms may not have their names included in the draft electoral roll.

During the meeting, Karnan provided detailed information on the SIR process and stressed the need for a transparent, inclusive and error-free electoral roll. He said enumeration forms would be distributed to all eligible voters in English to facilitate easy understanding and accurate submission of details.

He appealed to political party representatives to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and ensure that their duties are not obstructed during the revision process. He also requested them to ensure the submission of duly filled forms within the stipulated timeframe.

Representatives of recognised political parties actively participated in the meeting and raised several queries regarding the SIR process, which were clarified by officials.