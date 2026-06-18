Never End brings rock energy to Hyderabad

Rock music has always had a special place in Hyderabad’s live music scene, and on June 20, fans will get another reason to turn up the volume. Shillong-based rock band Never End, comprising vocalist Jecinta, guitarist Banshan and drummer Jezz, is set to perform at Hard Rock Cafe, Banjara Hills, bringing a setlist packed with classic rock favourites, hard-hitting originals and the raw energy that has helped them build a loyal following across the country. For the band, the upcoming show is more than just another stop on the tour calendar. It is a chance to return to a city they have performed in before and experience a new stage and a new crowd.