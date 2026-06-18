Never End brings rock energy to Hyderabad

Rock music has always had a special place in Hyderabad’s live music scene, and on June 20, fans will get another reason to turn up the volume. Shillong-based rock band Never End, comprising vocalist Jecinta, guitarist Banshan and drummer Jezz, is set to perform at Hard Rock Cafe, Banjara Hills, bringing a setlist packed with classic rock favourites, hard-hitting originals and the raw energy that has helped them build a loyal following across the country. For the band, the upcoming show is more than just another stop on the tour calendar. It is a chance to return to a city they have performed in before and experience a new stage and a new crowd.
Speaking of how they feel about performing in Hyderabad, Banshan says, “We feel so excited to perform in Hyderabad because this is our first time playing at Hard Rock Cafe.”
When asked what they are looking forward to apart from the performance itself, Jecinta expresses, “We are excited about the fans in Hyderabad. We are excited to see the rock fans of Hyderabad and how they will react with us and interact with us.”
Every band has a beginning, and Never End’s story started with a shared love for rock music and a determination to create something of their own. Recalling how the band came together, Jecinta shares, “The band was formed in 2021. While we were still trying to find members, we began performing gigs in 2022 and played at some small venues and continued taking up opportunities to perform.”
The band’s name, too, has a story behind it. Asked how they arrived at the name Never End, Banshan explains, “The name Never End started with a song I had written. While looking for a name for the band and checking out different options, I happened to look through my lyrics book and came across the title Never End. We decided to go with it, and it still matches the band because we are never-ending.”
Fans attending the Hyderabad show can expect a mix of iconic covers and original material. Asked which songs they are most excited to perform, Jecinta notes, “We are playing Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, especially Firehouse, and I know Hyderabad fans like our original songs. We have also included all our originals, and I think they will like them.”
Like many independent bands, Never End has faced challenges while growing and evolving. When asked about the biggest hurdle they have encountered, Banshan admits, “Finding the right person who connects with our style and has the same vision as us is the most difficult thing. We are still going through it step by step.”
Despite those challenges, their commitment to rock music has never wavered. Asked what keeps them motivated to stay in the genre, Jecinta explains, “Rock has been our favourite since childhood. When I sing these songs, I can really feel them through my heart. The lyrics, the tunes, the solos, everything connects with me, and that’s what keeps me motivated.”
As they prepare for their Hyderabad performance, the band is also busy working on new music. Sharing what fans can expect next, Banshan concludes, “We are doing the mixing and mastering for our next EP. We’ve already released our first original song, One Step, and we are on the way to publishing five to six more songs. We will also be playing our original songs at Hard Rock Cafe.”
For Never End, the upcoming performance is not just another gig, but a chance to connect with a new audience, celebrate the music that inspired them, and continue a journey that, true to their name, shows no signs of ending.