SIT to probe ‘rich kids’ trap in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Jubilee Hills “Rich Kids Trap” case. So far, five cases have been registered in connection with the racket, and nine persons have been named accused.

Among those arrested are Koduri Chandra Shekar Azad alias Arjun (22), his brother Raveev, their mother Meena Kumari, an uncle and several others.

The SIT includes Jubilee Hills DCP Ramana Reddy, DCP (SHE Teams and Bharosa) P Lavanya Naik Jadav and other senior officials. The team has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation and filing a chargesheet before the court.

The case came to light after the mother of a victim lodged a complaint against one of the accused. Following his apprehension, police uncovered the alleged racket.

According to investigators, the accused projected themselves as wealthy individuals on social media and targeted girls from affluent families. After befriending them, they allegedly sexually assaulted the victims, recorded photographs and videos, and later used the material to blackmail the victims and their family members. Police obtained custody of some of the accused and questioned them as part of the investigation.