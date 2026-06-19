Clouds soak Hyderabad after sun bakes it all day

HYDERABAD: After a scorching day, with temperatures touching 43°C, several districts, including Hyderabad, saw moderate to heavy rains on Thursday evening. Unlike the first heavy rain of this season on June 9, Thursday’s rain did not cause much chaos. Ten-minute traffic jams were observed as waterlogging points, with the disaster management team clearing both continuously.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Thripuraram of Nalgonda district at 6.4 cm, followed by Miryalaguda of the same district at 5.6 cm. Despite the rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for 13 districts. On Saturday, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places across Telangana. Temperatures in Hyderabad touched around 40°C on Thursday, about 6°C above normal, while several districts recorded temperatures above 41°C. The highest temperature was recorded in Mamillagudem of Suryapet district at 43.6°C.

At the same time, weather conditions remain favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Telangana during the next four to five days. According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Hyderabad, and conditions are favourable for its further progress across the state.