Food Safety teams raid Bahar Cafe unit in Hyderabad; suspend kitchen ops for hygiene violations

HYDERABAD: Food Safety teams of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) conducted inspections at restaurants and food establishments on Thursday and issued notices for multiple hygiene and food safety violations.

At Bahar Cafe in Madinaguda, officials found unhygienic kitchen conditions, broken flooring, open drains, food waste accumulation, inadequate lighting, water stagnation and the absence of medical fitness records for food handlers. A show-cause notice was issued and kitchen operations were ordered suspended until corrective measures are completed.

At Nawaabs Restaurant in Anjaiah Nagar, inspectors found stale meat, rice, noodles and chicken stored in freezers, poor butchering practices, water stagnation, foul-smelling freezers and improperly labelled food items. An improvement notice was served.

At Bake Max Foods (Brown Bear), Kukatpally, officials detected cockroach infestation, unclean egg storage, rusted baking trays and pigeon presence in raw material storage areas. Food samples were collected for laboratory analysis and a show-cause notice will be issued.

At The Spice Kitchen in PNR Empire, teams found heavy cockroach infestation, grain pests, stale food, poor sanitation and improper storage practices. An improvement notice was served.