Telangana EAGLE force takes chase to Odisha, seizes 500 kg ganja.

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force seized 500 kg of ganja worth an estimated Rs 2.5 crore following an interstate operation in Odisha late on Wednesday.

Officials said EAGLE maintains surveillance in source regions supplying ganja to Telangana. Acting on credible information, an EAGLE patrol team led by SI K Ravi Prasad tracked a Bolero vehicle from Balimela to Jeypore for nearly 80 km. After a prolonged chase, the team intercepted the vehicle in a forested area. However, the driver managed to escape under the cover of darkness and difficult terrain. Police recovered 140 packets of ganja, including 90 packets weighing 5 kg each and 25 packets weighing 2 kg each, totalling 500 kg.

The contraband was handed over to Koraput district police for further investigation. According to vehicle registration records, the Bolero is registered in the name of Amir Ali Khan, a resident of Nabarangapur district in Odisha.