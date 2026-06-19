Telangana HC directs Hyderabad Cricket Association to release Rs 27 lakh dues to club

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to release Rs 27 lakh in pending cricket development grants to Mahmood Cricket Club and implement an order passed by its Ombudsman.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, allowing a writ petition filed by the club, directed the HCA to clear the dues within eight weeks. The amount comprises annual grants of Rs 3 lakh each from 2017-18 to 2025-26.

The court held that the HCA performs public functions relating to the administration and development of cricket in Telangana and was therefore subject to the high court’s writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The dispute stems from a 2015 General Body resolution entitling affiliated clubs to annual grants for cricket development and sports equipment. While payments were initially made, the grants were discontinued from 2017-18.

After repeated representations failed, the club approached the HCA Ethics Officer and Ombudsman, who on May 7, 2025 directed the association to clear the dues within eight weeks. The HCA failed to implement the order, prompting the club to move the high court.