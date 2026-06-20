Al Akbar at Charminar is illegal, unclean: Food cops

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), along with the food safety officer (FSO), raided an illegal fast-food godown, Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown, at New Laad Bazar in Panch Mohalla, Charminar and arrested two individuals.

They also seized around 110 kg of prepared fried chicken, 90 litres of loose cooking oil and artificial food colours.

Officials found food being prepared and stored in highly unhygienic conditions, posing a serious risk to public health.

The inspection revealed multiple violations, including operating without a mandatory FSSAI licence, use of prohibited food colours such as MSK Lion Green and Raspberry Red, reuse of stale cooking oil, lack of water quality certification and quality-control measures.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006