Centre clears Defence land for Gandhi Sarovar Project in Langer Houz

HYDERABAD: Decks have been cleared for the construction of the Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat, Langer Houz, after the Ministry of Defence granted permission to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) to undertake works for its development.

Following the clearance, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army for granting permission to the state government to proceed with the project.

“This approval marks an important milestone in the Telangana Government’s vision for the rejuvenation of the Musi River and the transformation of its riverfront into a vibrant ecological, cultural and public asset for the people. We are grateful for the support and cooperation extended by the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army,” Revanth said.

The President of India has accorded sanction for the use of 83.814 acres of defence land in the Artillery Centre, Golconda, for the Gandhi Sarovar Project. According to an order issued by the Department of Defence (Lands), permission has been granted under the Ministry of Defence’s Equal Value Infrastructure (EVI) policy, applicable to LMA (Army), subject to specified terms and conditions.

Spread across Bandlaguda, Hyderguda and Quila Mohd Nagar, the land is valued at over Rs 533.42 crore. The allocation includes Pocket 2 and 3 (30.4688 acres), Pocket 4 (8.0912 acres), Pocket 5 (39.725 acres) and Pocket 6A (5.529 acres). The approval follows an application submitted by MRDCL through the NOC portal and clears a key requirement for the project to move forward.