Fathers, mentors, role models: Daughters on carrying forward their legacy

Priyanka Aelay (Artist)

One of the qualities I admire most about my father Laxman Aelay is his sincerity. Even today, he approaches his work with the same dedication and commitment, and I believe he always will. As both, a fellow human being and an artist, is something that I deeply appreciate. Every day begins and ends with art for him. He starts his mornings with drawing, spends the day in the studio, and often ends the evening sketching again. Watching that consistency has been incredibly inspiring. The most important lesson I learned from him is patience. When I was younger, I was restless and eager to move from one thing to another. Working alongside him taught me the value of trusting the process, being patient with my work, and allowing growth to happen naturally. I see my father as a fellow traveller, both in life and in art. We begin and end our days in the studio, and that shared creative space has strengthened our bond over the years. Whenever I have something important to discuss, he is the first person I turn up to. I cannot imagine embarking on anything without his guidance because so much of who I am today has been shaped by his influence. I am deeply inspired by the person he is, and for that, I will always be grateful.