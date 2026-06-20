Fathers, mentors, role models: Daughters on carrying forward their legacy

Jamie Lever (Comedian-actor)
More than his success as a comedian and actor, what has always impressed me most about my father Johny Lever is the kind of human being he is. Growing up, I always wanted to be like him. He is punctual, disciplined, and a perfectionist when it comes to his work. His punctuality and discipline have influenced me deeply. Comedy is all about timing, and maintaining discipline in everyday life has helped me develop better comic timing on stage. Both of us believe in giving our absolute best to whatever we do. We don’t believe in doing things half-heartedly. Another quality I admire is his willingness to keep learning. Even at 70, he continues reading, improving his language skills, and embracing new things. One lesson he has always shared with me is that no matter how much you achieve in life, never stop being a student. One of my fondest childhood memories is watching his films together as a family. He would later ask us, ‘Are you proud of me?’ And the answer was always yes.
Gadwal Vijayalakshmi (Chairperson of the Telangana State Women’s Commission and former Mayor, Hyderabad)
My father K Keshava Rao, even at 87, continues to inspire me every day. What amazes me the most is his curiosity. Whenever he comes across something new, he wants to learn about it. While many of us are only beginning to explore technologies like AI and ChatGPT, he actively seeks out young people to teach him. His desire to keep learning and growing is truly remarkable. As the eldest daughter, I have always shared a special bond with him. Even today, whenever I need guidance, he is the first person I turn up to. One of the greatest lessons he taught me is humility. He always says that the more successful you become, the more grounded you should remain. Even now, he continues meeting people, hearing their concerns, and helping wherever he can. Watching him serve others has taught me patience and empathy, qualities th
Priyanka Aelay (Artist)
One of the qualities I admire most about my father Laxman Aelay is his sincerity. Even today, he approaches his work with the same dedication and commitment, and I believe he always will. As both, a fellow human being and an artist, is something that I deeply appreciate. Every day begins and ends with art for him. He starts his mornings with drawing, spends the day in the studio, and often ends the evening sketching again. Watching that consistency has been incredibly inspiring. The most important lesson I learned from him is patience. When I was younger, I was restless and eager to move from one thing to another. Working alongside him taught me the value of trusting the process, being patient with my work, and allowing growth to happen naturally. I see my father as a fellow traveller, both in life and in art. We begin and end our days in the studio, and that shared creative space has strengthened our bond over the years. Whenever I have something important to discuss, he is the first person I turn up to. I cannot imagine embarking on anything without his guidance because so much of who I am today has been shaped by his influence. I am deeply inspired by the person he is, and for that, I will always be grateful.
Dr Suma Sandhyala (Plastic and cosmetic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals)
My father Dr P Shyam Prasad has always been my greatest inspiration. While many people know him as an accomplished doctor, what stood out to me was that he was never driven by financial success. Throughout my childhood, I witnessed his dedication to patients and his commitment to helping those who could not afford treatment. Watching him perform surgeries free of cost and help people selflessly inspired me to pursue a career where I could contribute meaningfully to society. His compassion and humanity are qualities I deeply admire and strive to emulate in my own practice. Even today, whenever I encounter a difficult case, he is the first person I call. As an experienced surgeon, he shares stories from his own career that helps me navigate challenging situations. His guidance and support have helped me through some of the toughest moments in my profession. Whatever I am today is largely because of the values, encouragement, and inspiration he has given me. I hope to carry his legacy forward by serving people with the same compassion and dedication.