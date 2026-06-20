In five months, 10 per cent of road mishap victims in Hyderabad are kids

HYDERABAD: Children in Hyderabad are learning an important lesson long before they enter a classroom: how to navigate traffic. Between speeding vehicles, overcrowded autos, missing zebra crossings and helmet-free rides, the journey to school is becoming a test of survival in itself.

Between January and May this year, Hyderabad recorded 1,604 road accidents, including 141 fatal crashes, 86 accidents causing grievous injuries and 1,377 resulting in minor injuries. A total of 128 children below the age of 18 were involved in road accidents during the period, including seven who died, four who suffered grievous injuries and 117 who sustained minor injuries.

The data were presented by joint commissioner of police (traffic) Joel Davis at a meeting on school student road safety held at Ravindra Bharathi on Friday.

The concern extends beyond Hyderabad. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among those aged five to 19 years, with about 45 children dying in road accidents every day in India. Nearly 2 lakh children lost their lives in road crashes between 2011 and 2025.

In Hyderabad, the challenge is intensified by rapid urban growth.The city has 92.96 lakh registered vehicles, with nearly 1,500 added daily.

To improve student safety,Hyderabad traffic police urged institutions to look beyond classrooms and focus on the journey to school. Authorities asked schools to track students’ modes of transport, deploy traffic marshals where needed, ensure adequate parking space and prevent overcrowding in auto-rickshaws, limiting them to six children.

The urgency of these measures is reflected in a recent survey of school zones across Telangana, which revealed glaring infrastructure deficiencies. About 80% of schools lacked official ‘School Zone’ warning boards and 90% did not have mandatory speed-limit signs.Nearly 70% of connecting roads had no zebra crossings, while a similar proportion of school entrances lacked speed breakers.