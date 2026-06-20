Reimagining Indian flavours: Chef Triptpal Gandhi’s contemporary culinary showcase

Impressed by the arrangements at the Hyderabad event, he says, “I am amazed by the setup here. I feel that in India we need to continue improving logistics and encourage different perspectives and experimentation within Indian kitchens.”

Among the standout dishes at the pop-up was his signature Edamame and Asparagus Kebab. Explaining the inspiration behind it, he says, “This dish evolved from the traditional Hara Bhara Kebab, a staple often seen at weddings but not always appreciated. I wanted to elevate it, so I made it with edamame and green peas. It is served with fresh Mango Chudakuli inspired by Gujarat, enhanced with a touch of coconut milk, along with mint chutney and a chaat spice mix. It is one of the most interesting dishes on the menu.”

He also believes in adapting his food to local tastes. “I do not carry ingredients with me wherever I go. If you bring everything along, you miss the opportunity to understand the flavours people enjoy in a particular region. Working with local ingredients sparks creativity,” he explains.

When asked what food means to him, Chef Triptpal reflects, “Personally, I enjoy simple home-cooked meals. Professionally, however, food is about aesthetics and constantly questioning how something can be made better. That mindset is what I have developed over the years.”