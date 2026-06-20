Royal Detour Through Rampur at Trident

When conversations about North Indian royal cuisine begin, Lucknow often takes centre stage. Yet, tucked away in western Uttar Pradesh, Rampur nurtured a culinary legacy equally deserving of attention. Under the patronage of the Nawabs of Rampur, a distinctive cuisine evolved, drawing influences from Awadhi, Mughlai, Persian and the local food traditions of Rohilkhand. The result is a cuisine that is rich, aromatic and remarkably nuanced.
Rampuri cuisine is not merely about opulent feasts. It is rooted in balance of delicate spicing, slow cooking, refined textures and recipes perfected in royal kitchens where culinary expertise was considered an art form. Reflecting centuries of cultural exchange, it remains one of North India’s most distinctive gastronomic traditions.
At Trident Hyderabad, we experienced this heritage through Rooh of Rampur at Kanak, a specially curated culinary showcase celebrating the refined flavours of Rampuri cuisine. Curated by Chef Sirajul from Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai, the limited-period experience brought the rich culinary traditions of Rampur to Hyderabad through a menu steeped in heritage, craftsmanship and understated elegance.
No discussion of Rampuri cuisine is complete without its legendary kebabs, and we sampled several alongside aromatic shorbas. The meal began with Badaam ka Shorba, delicately flavoured and comforting. This was followed by Murgh Shorba Rampuri, a silky chicken broth, and Guddi, a robust lamb trotter soup that showcased the depth of flavour synonymous with royal kitchens.
Soon, an array of kebabs arrived at the table. The Doodhi Kofta Seekh, a seekh kebab crafted from bottle gourd, pleasantly surprised us with its texture and flavour. Equally impressive was Pattey, a roulade of Bengal gram, mustard and colocasia leaves that offered a delightful vegetarian alternative.
The non-vegetarian appetisers were equally memorable. Mahi Seekh Kebab, Murgh Changezi Tikka and Rampuri Chapli Kebab each brought distinct flavours to the table. Among them, the Mahi Seekh Kebab stood out. Despite being made from fish, it was free from any overpowering aroma, allowing the subtle blend of spices and delicate texture to shine through. This restraint is characteristic of Rampuri cuisine, where dishes are designed to highlight the natural flavour of the main ingredient rather than overwhelm it with spice.
The main course celebrated the slow-cooked curries that define the warmth and sophistication of Rampur’s culinary heritage. Highlights included Kathal Masala Rampuri, Huzoor Pasand Dal, Baurani, Murg Kofta Kaliya and Rampuri Taar Korma. Our favourites were undoubtedly the Baurani, where brinjal was paired with a mellow yoghurt-based sauce, and the Murg Kofta Kaliya, featuring succulent meatballs in a rich yet delicate gravy. These dishes were complemented beautifully by traditional breads such as Sheermal, the mildly sweet saffron-infused flatbread, and the flaky Ulte Tawa ka Paratha.
Desserts continued the theme of elegance and refinement. From the vibrant Gulathi Gulzar and comforting Adrak ka Halwa to the creamy Fig and Saffron ki Firni and Qawami Sewain, every sweet dish offered a fitting conclusion to the royal feast.
What makes Rampuri cuisine truly memorable is not just its recipes but its philosophy. It values patience, craftsmanship and harmony, proving that great food need not rely on excess. Instead, it leaves a lasting impression through subtlety, balance and generations of culinary wisdom.