Royal Detour Through Rampur at Trident

When conversations about North Indian royal cuisine begin, Lucknow often takes centre stage. Yet, tucked away in western Uttar Pradesh, Rampur nurtured a culinary legacy equally deserving of attention. Under the patronage of the Nawabs of Rampur, a distinctive cuisine evolved, drawing influences from Awadhi, Mughlai, Persian and the local food traditions of Rohilkhand. The result is a cuisine that is rich, aromatic and remarkably nuanced.

Rampuri cuisine is not merely about opulent feasts. It is rooted in balance of delicate spicing, slow cooking, refined textures and recipes perfected in royal kitchens where culinary expertise was considered an art form. Reflecting centuries of cultural exchange, it remains one of North India’s most distinctive gastronomic traditions.

At Trident Hyderabad, we experienced this heritage through Rooh of Rampur at Kanak, a specially curated culinary showcase celebrating the refined flavours of Rampuri cuisine. Curated by Chef Sirajul from Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai, the limited-period experience brought the rich culinary traditions of Rampur to Hyderabad through a menu steeped in heritage, craftsmanship and understated elegance.