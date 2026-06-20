SC/ST case filed against two orthopaedic surgeons in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against orthopaedic surgeons AV Guruva Reddy and K Sudheer Reddy.

Dr Sudheer Dara, the 54-year-old complainant, stated that he has been running a pain management centre in Jubilee Hills for the past 10 years.

He alleged that, despite having the required permissions, he was subjected to continuous caste-based intimidation, harassment, public humiliation, and threats to his life and family by the two doctors. Dr Dara’s complaint states that he believes the harassment was due to his caste.

According to the complaint, AV Guruva Reddy is associated with KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Begumpet, while K Sudheer Reddy is associated with Landmark Hospital, Kukatpally.

The complainant further alleged that the two doctors published and circulated statements on social media accusing him of being a cheat and a fraud.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.