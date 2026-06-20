Secunderabad and football

Our country loves cricket. We play cricket on grounds, in gullies, on basketball courts, badminton courts and, for sure, on football grounds as well.

But the Trimulgherry Football Ground is one such ground where I have rarely seen anything happen apart from football. And by the way, the place is right next to legendary cricketer Mithali Raj’s house, yet no cricket on the ground.

That got me thinking. Secunderabad genuinely loves football. Nobody knows because Secunderabadis are somehow even more laid-back than Hyderabadis.

Football took a small rise in Hyderabad when apps made it easy to book grounds. Suddenly everybody started playing football after work. But most of that football happens on grounds the size of badminton courts so that employees who spend all day sitting at a computer don’t have to run too much.

Secunderabad doesn’t play football like that. These are proper football grounds. On a Kondapur turf, you might run 3,000 steps in an entire game. In Secunderabad, you’ll do that by the time you reach your position.