Sound of the City: The Bands Shaping Hyderabad's Indie Music Movement

From intimate café gigs to packed live venues, Hyderabad’s music scene is steadily building its own independent identity. Audiences across the city are becoming increasingly receptive to original, homegrown music, giving local bands the freedom to experiment, perform, and connect directly with listeners. Ahead of World Music Day on June 21, Band Kriti, Dharshana, and Carvaan Times take us through their stories.
Dharshana
Dharshana was formed in June 2022, when vocalist Duggirala Likhith decided to take his music beyond open-mic stages. Bringing together a guitarist, drummer, and keyboardist, the band was built around a shared musical vision. “We put a lot of effort into making people sing along with us,” says keyboardist Vamshi Gummala, adding, “Seeing them enjoy the music wholeheartedly is the most rewarding part of what we do.” One of the band’s most memorable moments came during a college concert. Drummer Nirpati Srinivas recalls, “Thousands of students singing and dancing created an unforgettable atmosphere.”
Band Kriti
Formed in August 2023, Band Kriti was created with the idea of bringing together Telugu melodies, contemporary arrangements, and the energy of live performance. “Our music is a blend of emotions, melodies, and energy,” says founder, manager, and keyboardist Sai Chandan. The band has consciously chosen to keep its performances unplugged. “No backing tracks, no heavy amplification,” Chandan notes, a creative choice that has helped define their identity. For aspiring musicians, Chandan offers simple but valuable advice: “Find people who share your taste in music, but also people you genuinely enjoy spending time with, because a band is as much about relationships as it is about talent.”
Carvaan Times
Launched in June 2024, Carvaan Times approaches music as something far deeper than performance. “We don’t view our performances merely as a source of livelihood or income. We see them as opportunities to create memorable experiences for every audience member who places their trust in our art,” says founder and vocalist Sam Krupa. Co-founder and lead guitarist Rohit Uday Kumar believes Hyderabad’s audiences are becoming increasingly adventurous in their listening habits. According to him, listeners are not only embracing traditional Telugu indie music but are also showing strong support for Telugu rap. Among the band’s most cherished memories is its New Year’s Eve 2026 performance, where they shared the stage with playback singers Dhanunjay and Sahithi Chaganti.