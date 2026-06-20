Sound of the City: The Bands Shaping Hyderabad's Indie Music Movement

Carvaan Times

Launched in June 2024, Carvaan Times approaches music as something far deeper than performance. “We don’t view our performances merely as a source of livelihood or income. We see them as opportunities to create memorable experiences for every audience member who places their trust in our art,” says founder and vocalist Sam Krupa. Co-founder and lead guitarist Rohit Uday Kumar believes Hyderabad’s audiences are becoming increasingly adventurous in their listening habits. According to him, listeners are not only embracing traditional Telugu indie music but are also showing strong support for Telugu rap. Among the band’s most cherished memories is its New Year’s Eve 2026 performance, where they shared the stage with playback singers Dhanunjay and Sahithi Chaganti.