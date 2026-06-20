Sunsets, stories and the soul of Andhra cuisine

Some evenings arrive with an announcement. This one arrived with the sound of anklets. A Kuchipudi performance, fluid and luminous, opened the Andhra culinary showcase at Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad — sweeping us gently into the heart of a land rich in culture, tradition, and artistry, long before the first dish arrived at the table. At the centre of the evening was Chef Meera Tadimeti, an architect by profession and a custodian of Telugu culinary traditions by calling, who has spent years rescuing forgotten recipes from the margins of regional memory. Her philosophy is anchored in Shadruchulu — the harmonious balance of six tastes that lie at the very heart of Andhra cuisine.