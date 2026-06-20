Sunsets, stories and the soul of Andhra cuisine

Some evenings arrive with an announcement. This one arrived with the sound of anklets. A Kuchipudi performance, fluid and luminous, opened the Andhra culinary showcase at Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad — sweeping us gently into the heart of a land rich in culture, tradition, and artistry, long before the first dish arrived at the table. At the centre of the evening was Chef Meera Tadimeti, an architect by profession and a custodian of Telugu culinary traditions by calling, who has spent years rescuing forgotten recipes from the margins of regional memory. Her philosophy is anchored in Shadruchulu — the harmonious balance of six tastes that lie at the very heart of Andhra cuisine.
At Mazzo, she brings that philosophy to a beautifully curated dining experience keeping both the curious and the returning guest perpetually intrigued. “I’m bringing a lot of lesser-known recipes this time,” she says with quiet pride, adding, “mostly from Coastal Andhra, a little from the Godavari side, and a little from Telangana as well.”
The evening began with a spread of appetisers that set the tone for everything to follow — Pesara Punugulu, Cabbage Vada, Chicken Cheekulu, and Kobbari Muttilu, each one crisp, comforting, and unmistakably homestyle. From there, the meal moved into heartier territory with Andhra Veg Pulao and Andhra Chicken Pulao, the rustic and wholesome Ragi Sangati, and comforting bowls of Mamidikaya Pappu — a mango dal that captures the gentle tang of the season.
But it was the signature dishes that truly revealed the depth and character of Andhra home-style cooking. Dosakaya Mutton — yellow cucumbers slow-cooked with mutton — is a dish so rooted in domestic tradition that it rarely makes it past the home kitchen; finding it here feels like a small miracle. Beerakaya Royyalu, ridge gourd cooked with prawns, brought a gentle sweetness to balance the richness of the seafood. Chef Shiv, who helped bring these dishes to life, explains the thinking behind them: “Because of the access to green vegetables, Andhra cuisine has always been famous for combining vegetables with meat. It’s a very home-style approach.” Alongside these came Vankaya Kothimeera Karam, a brinjal preparation built on a fragrant coriander paste base — another of Chef Meera’s much-celebrated creations.
Rounding out the table were the traditional accompaniments that make a Telugu meal feel complete — tangy Avakaya, the refreshing Pachi Pulusu, fiery Kobbari Karam, and the deeply aromatic Kandi Podi, each one adding its own layer of flavour and history to the plate.
And then came dessert, carrying a particularly tender kind of nostalgia. The meal concluded with traditional favourites Kova Bobbatlu and Pakam Garelu, complemented by a refreshing glass of Frozen Rose Milk. “We used to freeze rose milk in small steel containers in our freezers as children,” Chef Meera recalls with a smile, adding, “I’ve recreated that, but served in a kullhad, in a matka. It’s refreshing in this summer heat.”
The setting itself conspired to make the evening magical. The outdoor terrace at Mazzo catches the last light of Hyderabad’s golden sunsets, and the smell of the grill drifts through the air as glasses clink and conversations bloom. “More than the recipes, it’s about the overall experience. The ambience is adding to it — the sunsets, the outdoor grills, the changing menu. Every recipe is something you will not commonly find across Telugu food sections,” she reflects.
The Andhra Culinary Showcase at Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad is ongoing till June 21.