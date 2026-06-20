Wearing Tradition, Weaving Futures

A newer generation of artists is also finding confidence through the platform. Chandni Devi from Darbhanga has been practising Mithila painting for the past five years and says joining the MAATI school encouraged her to experiment with new ideas and develop her own designs. One of her works is inspired by a village pond filled with lotus flowers and leaves, transformed into a unique artistic composition. For Chandni, showcasing her work in Hyderabad is a milestone she never expected. She describes creating a saree as a process that demands patience and precision. She notes, “Even the first straight line becomes the foundation of the entire design. Each piece is built step by step with care.” Using traditional techniques such as Kachni, known for its fine line work, and Bharni, which involves filling motifs with colour, she creates intricate compositions using poster colours, nibs and brushes. “Seeing people appreciate my work gives me immense joy and motivates me to continue growing as an artist,” she says.