Wearing Tradition, Weaving Futures

For generations, women in Bihar’s Mithila region have practised Madhubani painting, passing down the intricate art form through observation and experience rather than formal instruction. Over the years, the craft has evolved over time, finding new expression on textiles and contemporary lifestyle products. These stories and traditions now travel to Hyderabad through Madhubani, Made to be Worn, a two-day exhibition by Mysore Saree Udyog (MSU) and MAATI – The Crafts School, an initiative of Kadam supported by Tata Trusts, on June 19 and 20 at MSU Jubilee Hills.
For Anil Sancheti, partner at MSU, the exhibition is the culmination of years of work in adapting an ancient art form for contemporary audiences. “Madhubani is a 2,500-year-old art form, and for many years we have been working to recreate and adapt this beautiful heritage craft onto textiles,” he says. Through the initiative, Madhubani motifs have found their way onto sarees, apparel, cushion covers, bedspreads and other lifestyle products. “What makes these pieces special is that every design is created freehand by the artisans,” he adds. The team has also experimented with different fabrics, including cotton blends, silk blends and linen-silk, to explore how the craft responds to different textures while retaining its authenticity.
The initiative is part of a larger effort to strengthen artisan livelihoods. Amitava Bose, president of Kadam Foundation, says the programme, aims to create 100 artisan enterprises and bring 1,000 artisans under its ambit over the next three years. Through the MAATI (Mithila Art and Artisan Transformation Initiative) programme, the organisation is working to preserve the essence of Madhubani while making it relevant for younger generations. “Collections inspired by contemporary themes such as Pokhar (pond) and evolution is helping us reimagine the craft without compromising its authenticity,” he says.
Meanwhile, for artist Lakshmi Kumari, who has practised Mithila painting for 22 years, nature remains a constant source of inspiration. “Ponds, stones and changing landscapes inspire me because their transformation mirrors life’s journey of growth, uncertainty and resilience,” she says.
A newer generation of artists is also finding confidence through the platform. Chandni Devi from Darbhanga has been practising Mithila painting for the past five years and says joining the MAATI school encouraged her to experiment with new ideas and develop her own designs. One of her works is inspired by a village pond filled with lotus flowers and leaves, transformed into a unique artistic composition. For Chandni, showcasing her work in Hyderabad is a milestone she never expected. She describes creating a saree as a process that demands patience and precision. She notes, “Even the first straight line becomes the foundation of the entire design. Each piece is built step by step with care.” Using traditional techniques such as Kachni, known for its fine line work, and Bharni, which involves filling motifs with colour, she creates intricate compositions using poster colours, nibs and brushes. “Seeing people appreciate my work gives me immense joy and motivates me to continue growing as an artist,” she says.
More than a display of textiles, the exhibition offers a chance to engage with an art form shaped by generations of women and sustained through stories, skills and traditions that continue to evolve while remaining rooted in their origins.