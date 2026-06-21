NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur ahead of re-exam; police probe underway

HYDERABAD: A few hours before the NEET re-exam, A 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her residence in Miyapur on Saturday. She suspected to be depressed over exams took the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Sheik Sana.
Miyapur police said that she appeared for the exam last year but could not crack it. Later, she went for long-term coaching and hax been preparing for the examination for the past year.
Police said that her parents stays in Kuwait. She stayed in an apartment in Miyapur with her two sisters. Adjacent to her residence, her aunt stay in the apartment.
On Saturday, she went to her room after taking breakfast. Her sisters thought that she was preparing for exam. However, as she did not come till evening, they opened the door and found her sister Sana found hanging with her chunni. Immediately, they alerted the nearby people.
Police said tha in her suicide note, she written that no one is responsible for her suicide. She was not able to satisfy any one.
Upon information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Gandhi hospital for the postmortem examination. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)