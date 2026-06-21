NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur ahead of re-exam; police probe underway

HYDERABAD: A few hours before the NEET re-exam, A 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her residence in Miyapur on Saturday. She suspected to be depressed over exams took the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Sheik Sana.

Miyapur police said that she appeared for the exam last year but could not crack it. Later, she went for long-term coaching and hax been preparing for the examination for the past year.

Police said that her parents stays in Kuwait. She stayed in an apartment in Miyapur with her two sisters. Adjacent to her residence, her aunt stay in the apartment.