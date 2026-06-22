GHMC plans Rs 345 crore six-lane corridor to ease congestion

HYDERABAD: In a major step towards easing traffic congestion in South Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process of appointing a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the construction of a six-lane bi-directional grade separator covering the Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road and Kattedan junctions.
The corridor is one of the busiest stretches in the city, serving as a key link between Hyderabad and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while also catering to rapidly expanding residential and industrial areas.
GHMC officials said the project, estimated to cost around `345 crore, is being taken up under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme. The proposed grade separator aims to create a conflict-free corridor and reduce traffic bottlenecks at the three major junctions.
The civic body has floated tenders to appoint a PMC, which will oversee the project being executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The consultant will be responsible for proof-checking designs, supervising construction activities, monitoring quality standards and conducting audits.
A three-lane uni-directional down ramp with an 11.5-metre-wide carriageway will also be constructed at Kattedan junction. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.
Officials said the corridor will significantly reduce travel time, improve traffic flow and provide seamless connectivity for commuters, transport operators and airport-bound passengers. The PMC will also assist in obtaining necessary approvals and ensure the adoption of modern construction practices for timely completion of the project.