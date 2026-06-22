GHMC plans Rs 345 crore six-lane corridor to ease congestion

HYDERABAD: In a major step towards easing traffic congestion in South Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process of appointing a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the construction of a six-lane bi-directional grade separator covering the Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road and Kattedan junctions.

The corridor is one of the busiest stretches in the city, serving as a key link between Hyderabad and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while also catering to rapidly expanding residential and industrial areas.

GHMC officials said the project, estimated to cost around `345 crore, is being taken up under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme. The proposed grade separator aims to create a conflict-free corridor and reduce traffic bottlenecks at the three major junctions.