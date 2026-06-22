Insurer, vehicle owner told to pay Rs 26 lakh to accident victim

HYDERABAD: Nearly four-and-a-half years after a 22-year-old private bank employee, Akula Sai Kumar, died in a road accident near Hakimpet bus depot, the Secunderabad Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed United India Insurance Company, the vehicle owner and the driver to pay `26.32 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family.

According to the case records, on November 3, 2021, Sai Kumar was riding his Passion Pro motorcycle from IDPL towards Ratnalayam Temple at Aliabad. At around 8.30 am, when he reached near Hakimpet bus depot, a tipper lorry travelling from Alwal towards Shameerpet allegedly hit the bike at high speed in a rash and negligent manner. Sai Kumar died on the spot.

Following the accident, Alwal police registered a case under Section 304-A read with Section 109 of the IPC and Sections 187 and 199/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

During the proceedings, the vehicle owner informed the tribunal that the vehicle was insured with United India Insurance Company from November 14, 2020, to November 13, 2021.

The insurance company argued that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident and had not complied with Rule 3 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. It contended that the owner had violated provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and breached the terms and conditions of the insurance policy, making the insurer not liable to pay compensation.

However, the tribunal observed that if the driver had not possessed a valid driving licence on the date of the accident, the police would have also included Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act in the charge sheet.